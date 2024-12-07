The 2024 college football regular season is officially over and now, for most teams, the offseason begins. That includes Purdue football, who saw just one win as one of the worst teams in the entire country, let alone the Power Four conferences. As a result, there aren't a lot of good players looking to stick around.

Offensive standout tight end Max Klare has announced he will enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos. Klare isn't the first player to do so either, as almost 20 players from the Boilermakers have already done so. Some notable names he's joining include Dillon Thieneman and Koy Beasley, among many others.

In his career, Klare has 73 catches for 881 yards and four touchdowns. In just 2024, he had 51 catches for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Many believe he will become one of the top portal players available.

Purdue football looking for brand new reset

When you win one game, things are going to change. In addition to a lot of the team hitting the portal, Purdue is also making structural changes. As a result, head coach Ryan Walters was fired. He went 5-19 in his two seasons. Walters was hired following the departure of Jeff Brohm, who was the team's coach from 2017-2022.

With Brohm as the coach Purdue made the Big Ten Championship Game multiple times. Now, they'll begin a search for a new head coach.

With the turnover at head coach and the lack of success, early signing day was not great for the Boilermakers. They have just eight commits, ranking No. 104 in the country.

They do, however, have a potential to try and salvage this. The transfer portal opens Dec. 9 and if they can get a new coach in there ASAP, they'll be able to try and grab some transfers to fill holes and depth. Additionally, there's still time before regular signing day in February to try and get some freshman recruits.