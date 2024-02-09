Raheem Morris has been building his staff with his colleagues from Los Angeles. Along with Black, he's brought on Zac Robinson as his offensive coordinator.

K.J. Black, a former quarterback at Prairie View A&M University, is joining the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff. In a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Black will become an offensive assistant under the newly hired head coach, Raheem Morris. Prior to the head coaching hire, Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams from 2021 to 2023. Black, after completing the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2022, joined the Rams as a quarterbacks coach.

Coming out of high school, Black played collegiate football at Western Kentucky University. After a few seasons, he transferred to Prairie View to finish the last two years of his playing career. In 2009, K.J. Black led PVAMU to a SWAC Championship in a 31-24 victory against Alabama A&M. He won MVP of the game as he completed 18 of his 28 passing attempts for 258 yards and three touchdowns, along with 11 rushing attempts for 32 yards. Across his career at Prairie View, Black threw for 4,187 yards and 35 touchdowns.

After graduation, K.J. Black left to play professionally, but soon returned to Prairie View as a graduate assistant and coach. Between 2011 and 2014, Black served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Willie Simmons. He eventually followed Simmons to Florida A&M in 2019 and 2021. Black joined the Los Angeles Rams' staff after they won the Super Bowl in 2021, and now he's on his way to Atlanta.