The Philadelphia Eagles will continue to be allowed to do the ‘Tush Push' after a proposal to ban the effective quarterback sneak failed to garner enough support.

The proposal, which came from the Green Bay Packers, who lost to Philadelphia in the playoffs, did not reach the required 75% threshold, and upon hearing the news, the Eagles celebrated with a simple yet effective graphic of Jalen Hurts under center and the words “Push On.”

The Tush Push is a QB sneak in which the entire offensive line collapses into the middle and is followed by the quarterback, who is pushed from behind by anyone else in the backfield. And while the Eagles are not the only team to utilize the strategy, they have proven to be the best at it. When the Eagles operate the Tush Push, they succeed about 86% of the time, 10% more than the rest of the NFL.

Despite the play's polarizing reputation, 10 teams voted against banning the Tush Push, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. In addition to the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions voted no, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.