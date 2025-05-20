Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has increased his presence on social media since his departure from coaching and his latest video from Saturday afternoon has him making a surprising move in support of HBCUs.

He filmed an unboxing video showcasing a curated gift package from Grambling State University. Sporting a throwback Doug Williams Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, Gruden revealed the items sent to him: a long-sleeve shirt with a vintage mascot design, a short-sleeve tee featuring the university’s academic logo, Adidas basketball shorts, a 3/4 zip jacket, a hoodie, two Grambling visors, and a pair of black-and-gold slides. He also read an official letter from the GSU athletic department, a heartfelt gesture that clearly touched him.

The box was sent to Gruden by current Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph. The Tigers hired Joseph in December 2023 following the dismissal of Hue Jackson and has sought to return the team to it's previous glory as a blue-blood HBCU program. Sending Gruden a Grambling-branded gift is certainly a step in the right direction to get massive attention towards the program and an acknowledgement of the great history of Grambling football.

In the video, Gruden spoke highly of Doug Williams, Willie Brown and James “Shack” Harris. He also gave a special tribute to Eddie G. Robinson, the long-time head coach of the Grambling State Tigers who helped lay the foundation of HBCU football while also turning the team into a perennial winner in the process.

As Gramling's program got good attention from Gruden, Joseph certainly looks to shake things up for the team, which finished the year 5-7 in his first year at the helm of the program. The season started promisingly with a win over eventual SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions Jackson State. But, the Tigers proceeded to lose their next two games narrowly, including a 36-34 loss against Prairie View A&M in a five-overtime classic.