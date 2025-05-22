Since hanging up his cleats in 2023, Tom Brady has regularly hit golf courses in retirement. Unfortunately, he did not get enough tee time to get the better of Morgan Wallen, who took him to school in a recent friendly celebrity challenge.

Brady posted a nine-minute video featuring highlights of the two golfing at the Troubadour Golf Club in Wallen's home state of Tennessee on YouTube. At the end of their nine-hole game, Brady called his son on FaceTime to tell him his “dad got his a** kicked” by the country singer.

Since retiring, Brady has participated in numerous golf-related events. He notably challenged career rival Peyton Manning on the green, where they were joined by Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

After playing a round of golf, Brady and Wallen threw a football for a few minutes on the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion asked his friend if he played in high school, to which Wallen shook his head, saying he played baseball and a “little bit of basketball.”

While Wallen has not made his NFL fandom known, he is an avid supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers. Whenever he is not performing, Wallen frequently attends Tennessee games at Neyland Stadium.

Tom Brady promotes Morgan Wallen's album during golf match

The video was posted on Thursday morning, but Brady noted the two shared a tee time roughly one week before Wallen's recent album release. The 32-year-old's latest album, “I'm the Problem,” came out on May 16.

Within hours of its release, “I'm the Problem” became the most-listened country music album of 2025 on Spotify. Wallen's single of the same name quickly became one of the most-played country songs of the year, joining his 2024 single, “Love Somebody.”

Undeniably atop the country music industry, Wallen is scheduled to continue touring in June. His North America tour begins in Houston and ends in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in September.