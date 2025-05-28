The Miami Dolphins are in a tricky situation with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Miami made their intentions to trade Ramsey clear early this offseason, which has led to plenty of speculation about his new landing spot. One NFL insider believes that the rumors of Ramsey returning to Los Angeles are exaggerated.

ESPN's Peter Schrager dumped cold water on the idea of the Rams trading for Ramsey in a recent interview.

“The issue with Jalen Ramsey is that he's making $20M a year, so someone is at least going to have to take some of that [money], a big bulk of that. And the Dolphins are not going to trade him for 30 cents on the dollar, ” Schrager said on Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

If the Dolphins wait until after June 1st to trade Ramsey, they will get $9.92 million in salary cap savings. That would still leave them with roughly $6.75 million in dead cap. The Dolphins may push for a potential suitor to help with.

Schrager simply does not see the Rams as the most obvious destination for Ramsey.

Article Continues Below

“Everyone just assumes the Rams because he played there,” Schrager continued. “I don't get the feeling that the Rams are banging down the doors to make a trade for Jalen Ramsey right now.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay has kept hope alive about a potential Ramsey trade. But he did not definitively state that Los Angeles intends to acquire Ramsey.

“I think there is a better chance he is traded than being there on the team,” Schrager concluded. “But I don't have a line or a list of teams that make sense at the moment. Just because of the salary and also because of the time of year. Usually it will heat up closer to training camp.”

The Dolphins still seem likely to trade Ramsey at some point this offseason. It might simply happen closer to when NFL training camps open up later this summer.