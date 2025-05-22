If you listen to NFL observers, free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins might land with the Washington Commanders. Or perhaps he will jump into the arms of the Cowboys. But we will rank the best fits for J.K. Dobbins late in 2025 NFL free agency.

And at the top of our list is neither of the two aforementioned teams. Instead, the Chicago Bears are the team most likely to land the services of Dobbins.

Dobbins has endured two knee injuries and an Achilles tear in his career, but performed well in 13 games with the Chargers in 2024. He ran for a career-high 905 yards and also added nine touchdowns. He’s still just 26 years old. So if he stays healthy, he could have at least three more top-notch production years left in his NFL career. Of course, staying healthy is a big part of the issue.

No. 1 — Bears most likely to land RB J.K. Dobbins

If the Bears are going to be a legitimate playoff contender under new head coach Ben Johnson, they still need more in the backfield. D’Andre Swift is good, but Dobbins would be a sweet fit, according to nfl.com.

“The Bears already have rebuilt their interior offensive line and loaded up on pass catchers in the draft (tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III were their first two picks),” Jeffri Chadiha wrote. “It’s time to solidify the backfield and think about all the ways their offense might explode this fall.”

The Bears basically ignored the running back position in the NFL Draft. They chose tight end Colston Loveland in the first round instead of Omarion Hampton, who ironically went to the Chargers. It would be interesting to see if passing on Hampton and landing Dobbins would turn out to be a big boon for the Bears’ 2025 season.

After passing on Hampton, the Bears went wide receiver (a good pick in Luther Burden III), offensive tackle, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, and offensive tackle. Finally, in the seventh round, they picked Kyle Monangai out of Rutgers. It’s hard to imagine Monangai making any significant impact in the backfield in 2025.

It went against the grain for the Bears not to get a running back, as described by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“When Chicago hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its new coach, many people began fantasizing about him replicating Detroit's run game with his new team,” Dan Graziano wrote. “The Lions have crushed opponents in recent seasons with a one-two running back punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“At this point, the Bears appear to be running it back with Swift, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, and a seventh-round rookie — even after Chicago's 4.0 yards per carry tied for third worst in the NFL last season.”

Signing Dobbins would alleviate concerns and give the Bears a much-needed offensive boost for the ground attack.

No. 2 — Broncos might grade RB J.K. Dobbins

Are the Broncos really ready to roll with untested rookie R.J. Harvey as their No. 1 running back. And backing him up with Audric Estime? This seems like a stretch for a team that has designs on the playoffs and beyond in 2025.

Yes, Harvey is capable of explosive plays. But that doesn’t mean he’ll step in as an every-down back. Enter Dobbins. He would give the Broncos a chance to ease Harvey into a prime role. And going forward, the Broncos could use both players deep in the season and keep them both fresh.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team knows the importance of being strong in the backfield, according to nfl.com.

“There are two great allies that I think to help quarterback play,” Payton said. “It's really good defense. And obviously a really good running game. I think there is this feeling often times that there are certain positions that may be more available in the offseason than others. And yet, you have to look at the ability.”

No. 3 — RB J.K. Dobbins could land with Commanders

Washington didn’t address its running back needs in the draft, either. Like the Bears, they picked a throw-off in the seventh round. Washington got Jacory Croskey-Merritt out of Arizona. And while there is hope he could be a big sleeper, it’s not the kind of thing a Super Bowl contender hangs its hat on.

That’s why Matt Bowen of ESPN pointed to the Commanders as a landing spot for Dobbins.

“Finding an ideal fit for a veteran running back isn't easy at this point in the offseason, especially for a player with Dobbins' rich injury history,” Bowen said. “In Kliff Kingsbury's offense in Washington, I could see Dobbins providing competition for Brian Robinson Jr. as the early-down runner. Dobbins can run between the tackles and has the juice to create big plays on the ground. He took 27 carries for 10 or more yards last season.”

This makes a lot of sense for the Commanders. The biggest question is how much money the Commanders are willing to sink for Dobbins because of his inability to stay on the field. That’s the main thing that pushes the Commanders down to the No. 3 spot in the Dobbins chase.