The 2025 NFL season will be hugely important for the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta needs all hands on deck if they want to compete in the NFC West later this fall. Trade rumors are heating up once against surrounding one Falcons players, and it is not Kirk Cousins.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons about the availability of Kyle Pitts, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz made it clear that no deal is currently imminent, and that Atlanta would prefer to keep Pitts. However, Schultz reported that it would take at least a Day 2 pick to spark serious trade talks.

This lines up with rumors before the 2025 NFL Draft that suggested the Falcons could get a Day 2 pick for Pitts.

Pitts has been a disappointment for the Falcons after being selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Atlanta had high hopes for the dynamic tight end/wide receiver hybrid.

Pitts started his professional career with a solid rookie campaign. He logged 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season. Unfortunately, it has been all downhill since then.

The Falcons have never quite figured out how best to use the versatile offensive weapon.

Pitts has only managed 128 receptions for 1,625 yards and nine touchdowns in the three years following his rookie season.

Which NFL teams could be interested in trading for Kyle Pitts?

There's no guarantee that Atlanta ends up trading tight end Kyle Pitts.

However, Schultz's reporting confirms that multiple teams are interested in the young player. That begs to question: which teams would be willing to trade for Pitts?

There are several teams who come to mind.

To help narrow the list, let's assume that no NFC team is interested in Pitts. The rationale being that star players are rarely traded within the same conference, if it can be prevented.

That leaves a handful of intriguing AFC teams.

The Jets spring to mind as one example. New York has a lack of talent at the position and could use another weapon for Justin Fields. ESPN even mocked Pitts to the Jets in a pre-draft trade back in April.

Denver and Indianapolis could also make intriguing landing spots. Both teams entered the offseason with a need at tight end, though both teams used resources to address that need.

It will be interesting to see if anything materializes from these trade talks later this summer.