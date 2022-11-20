Published November 20, 2022

Qatar and Ecuador kicked the 2022 FIFA World Cup off on Sunday morning, and it only took a few minutes for controversy to stir up. In just the third minute of the game, Ecuador scored the tournament’s opening goal, courtesy of a header from Enner Valencia. Ecuador’s celebrations were short-lived, however, as VAR made the stunning decision to overturn the goal.

It was a decision that was met with instant controversy and skepticism. After years of fans suggesting the tournament would be rigged in favor of Qatar, evidence of exactly that emerged in front of everyone’s eyes just minutes into the game. The VAR check suggested an Ecuador player had strayed offside after the goalkeeper left his line in pursuit of the ball.

The decision took away a 1-0 lead from Ecuador against the host nation and fans on Twitter had plenty to say.

This angle certainly suggests that Valencia was onside, though the moment in question would have come when the ball was passed in his direction.

It took three minutes for VAR to overturn the first goal of the World Cup

VAR has always been a contentious addition to football among fans, and its inclusion in the World Cup is already leading to some controversial moments.

In case you were wondering who is pushing what agenda…

Fair play for not even hiding the corruption, there's a part of me that actually respects it

Why try to hide what everyone knows is already going on in Qatar?

"Today I feel like a VAR operator".

Gianni Infantino will certainly be pleased to see the score notched back up at 0-0 after the decision from VAR, though that scoreline was broken up once again following a penalty shot from Valencia during the first half.

Not a great start for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as they managed to re-ignite claims of a rigged tournament just three minutes into the opening match