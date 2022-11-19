Published November 19, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday morning as host Qatar will face off against Ecuador!

All World Cup odds are courtesy of FanDuel.

Let’s get right to it. The favorite to win the tournament is Brazil at +320. France (+700) won it all four years ago after a special premiere from young superstar Kylian Mbappé. France is still a tough opponent and could easily repeat as champions. Many believe Brazil is the top team heading into Qatar as superstar Neymar Jr. is in top form. Here is a look at the top teams and their odds to hold the trophy.

World Cup Odds: 2022 Winner

Brazil: +320 Denmark: +2700

Argentina: +550 Uruguay: +3800

France: +700 Croatia: +4900

Spain: +800 Serbia: +7500

England: +800 Switzerland: +9000

Germany: +1200 Senegal: +12000

Netherlands: +1400 USA: +15000

Portugal: +1500 Mexico: +15000

Belgium: +1700 Wales: +15000

The World Cup Final will likely have one of those top teams in it. The game of soccer is very competitive, especially at this level. The top teams just have too much talent to not put themselves in a position to be successful. Four years ago, we saw Germany fail to reach the knockout stage as Mexico upset them early on. Argentina lost to the eventual champions France in the round of 16, and Croatia rode the Cinderalla story all the way to the Final. Anything can happen as Winter begins. Team USA is primed to see much success this tournament and can really surprise many.

Top Picks: Brazil (+320), France (+550), England (+800)

Sleeper Picks: Belgium (+1700), Croatia (+4900), USA (+15000)

World Cup Odds: The Reach Final

Brazil: +220

Argentina: +280

France: +320

Spain: +380

England: +380

Germany: +500

Netherlands: +550

Portugal: +600

Belgium: +750

USA: +4400

World Cup Odds: Golden Boot Odds

Harry Kane: +800

Kylian Mbappé: +850

Lionel Messi: +1100

Neymar Jr: +1200

Lautaro Martinez: +2000

Karim Benzema: +2300

Cristiano Ronaldo: +2300

The Golden Boot will likely go to one of those players. With the way Kane and Mbappé lead their team in the attack, I like their value a lot to win this award. Both teams are primed to play in the knockout stage and should go deep into the tourney. Messi and Ronaldo are playing in their final WC. There is no doubt that the attack will run through those two and Messi has a huge chance to win as Argentina is playing very well lately.

World Cup Odds: To Win Group B

England: -240

USA: +550

Wales: +600

Iran:+1600

England is the favorite to win Group B. That isn’t a surprise as they are a Top 5 team heading into the World Cup. They will face Iran first and will likely secure the easy three points early on. Team USA faces Wales and will need a win to give them the best chance to win the group. On Friday, Nov. 25, USA will face England for a chance to win the group. If the Stars and Stripes can get it done and defeat England, then that would be a huge momentum boost heading into to knockout round.

World Cup Odds: USA Stage of Elimination

Group Stage: -140

Round of 16: +220

Quarterfinals: +600

Semi-Finals: +1800

The oddsmakers aren’t giving USA much of a chance here. They assume that they will not even make it out of the group stage. If that is the case, then that would be a total embarrassment for this team that has a lot of expectations. Taking them to lose in the Round of 16 or quarterfinals is a great prop bet to make.

World Cup Odds: Highest Scoring Team

Brazil: +380

Argentina: +470

France: +500

England: +700

Spain: +750

Germany: +1000

Netherlands: +1000

One of these seven teams will likely score the most goals by the end of the tournament. Count on one of the top three teams to do so as they should make it to the Final.

Christian Pulisic to score two or more goals and USA to Qualify from Group B (+360)

That is a great prop bet to make. Even though Pulisic hasn’t played much for Chelsea this season, he is the best player on this team and will lead them in scoring. If USA makes it out of Group B, then count on Pulisic to score at least two goals.

World Cup Odds: USA Team Top Goalscorer

Jesus Ferriera: +270

Christian Pulisic: +300

Brendan Aaronson: +850

Josh Sargent: +1000

Timothy Weah: +1600

Give me Pulisic all day here. He should lead this team in scoring and will be a big factor during the group stage. Ferriera isn’t a bad option as well, but look for Pulisic to be the hero.

France, Argentina & Brazil all to make the semi-finals (+1900)

Stay away from this prop bet. As sexy as this looks, at least one of these three top teams will be eliminated before the Semi-Finals. Every tournament ever has upsets, doesn’t matter the sport.

Any of USA, Mexico or Canada to Reach the Final (+1900)

This is another prop bet I would stay away from. Mexico and Canada have tough groups and will have a tough time even reaching the knockout stage.