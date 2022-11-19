The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday morning as host Qatar will face off against Ecuador! Before that match starts, get familiar with FanDuel and all that it has to offer with many different WC props. Be sure to also stay tuned with our soccer odds series with many World Cup odds posts.
Let’s get right to it. The favorite to win the tournament is Brazil at +320. France (+700) won it all four years ago after a special premiere from young superstar Kylian Mbappé. France is still a tough opponent and could easily repeat as champions. Many believe Brazil is the top team heading into Qatar as superstar Neymar Jr. is in top form. Here is a look at the top teams and their odds to hold the trophy.
World Cup Odds: 2022 Winner
Brazil: +320 Denmark: +2700
Argentina: +550 Uruguay: +3800
France: +700 Croatia: +4900
Spain: +800 Serbia: +7500
England: +800 Switzerland: +9000
Germany: +1200 Senegal: +12000
Netherlands: +1400 USA: +15000
Portugal: +1500 Mexico: +15000
Belgium: +1700 Wales: +15000
The World Cup Final will likely have one of those top teams in it. The game of soccer is very competitive, especially at this level. The top teams just have too much talent to not put themselves in a position to be successful. Four years ago, we saw Germany fail to reach the knockout stage as Mexico upset them early on. Argentina lost to the eventual champions France in the round of 16, and Croatia rode the Cinderalla story all the way to the Final. Anything can happen as Winter begins. Team USA is primed to see much success this tournament and can really surprise many.
Top Picks: Brazil (+320), France (+550), England (+800)
Sleeper Picks: Belgium (+1700), Croatia (+4900), USA (+15000)
World Cup Odds: The Reach Final
Brazil: +220
Argentina: +280
France: +320
Spain: +380
England: +380
Germany: +500
Netherlands: +550
Portugal: +600
Belgium: +750
USA: +4400
World Cup Odds: Golden Boot Odds
Harry Kane: +800
Kylian Mbappé: +850
Lionel Messi: +1100
Neymar Jr: +1200
Lautaro Martinez: +2000
Karim Benzema: +2300
Cristiano Ronaldo: +2300
The Golden Boot will likely go to one of those players. With the way Kane and Mbappé lead their team in the attack, I like their value a lot to win this award. Both teams are primed to play in the knockout stage and should go deep into the tourney. Messi and Ronaldo are playing in their final WC. There is no doubt that the attack will run through those two and Messi has a huge chance to win as Argentina is playing very well lately.
World Cup Odds: To Win Group B
England: -240
USA: +550
Wales: +600
Iran:+1600
England is the favorite to win Group B. That isn’t a surprise as they are a Top 5 team heading into the World Cup. They will face Iran first and will likely secure the easy three points early on. Team USA faces Wales and will need a win to give them the best chance to win the group. On Friday, Nov. 25, USA will face England for a chance to win the group. If the Stars and Stripes can get it done and defeat England, then that would be a huge momentum boost heading into to knockout round.
World Cup Odds: USA Stage of Elimination
Group Stage: -140
Round of 16: +220
Quarterfinals: +600
Semi-Finals: +1800
The oddsmakers aren’t giving USA much of a chance here. They assume that they will not even make it out of the group stage. If that is the case, then that would be a total embarrassment for this team that has a lot of expectations. Taking them to lose in the Round of 16 or quarterfinals is a great prop bet to make.
World Cup Odds: Highest Scoring Team
Brazil: +380
Argentina: +470
France: +500
England: +700
Spain: +750
Germany: +1000
Netherlands: +1000
One of these seven teams will likely score the most goals by the end of the tournament. Count on one of the top three teams to do so as they should make it to the Final.
Christian Pulisic to score two or more goals and USA to Qualify from Group B (+360)
That is a great prop bet to make. Even though Pulisic hasn’t played much for Chelsea this season, he is the best player on this team and will lead them in scoring. If USA makes it out of Group B, then count on Pulisic to score at least two goals.
World Cup Odds: USA Team Top Goalscorer
Jesus Ferriera: +270
Christian Pulisic: +300
Brendan Aaronson: +850
Josh Sargent: +1000
Timothy Weah: +1600
Give me Pulisic all day here. He should lead this team in scoring and will be a big factor during the group stage. Ferriera isn’t a bad option as well, but look for Pulisic to be the hero.
France, Argentina & Brazil all to make the semi-finals (+1900)
Stay away from this prop bet. As sexy as this looks, at least one of these three top teams will be eliminated before the Semi-Finals. Every tournament ever has upsets, doesn’t matter the sport.
Any of USA, Mexico or Canada to Reach the Final (+1900)
This is another prop bet I would stay away from. Mexico and Canada have tough groups and will have a tough time even reaching the knockout stage.