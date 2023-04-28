Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston reacted to teaming up with an Los Angeles Chargers receiver room featuring Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer after he was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Great receiving room,” he said, via The Sporting Tribune Chargers Reporter Fernando Ramirez. “Its going to be good for me. I’ll be able to pick things up.”

Quentin Johnston will join a Chargers’ receiving corp that finished with just under 4,800 receiving yards, good enough for third place in the league with spots behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Their 26 receiving touchdowns tied them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while their 485 receptions put them 14 behind the Bucs for first place in the league.

Williams led the Chargers in receiving yards with 895 last season. Palmer and Allen took the next two spots with 769 and 752, respectively.

“Keenan Allen, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner. There’s no thought of that,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said on potentially moving on from Allen in March, via the NFL Network. “We’re thrilled with Keenan.”

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who earned 64 yards on two receptions last season, re-signed with the Chargers earlier this month.

A 6-foot-4-inch receiver out of TCU, Quentin Johnston initially committed to the Horned Frogs as a 4-star recruit over offers from Texas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, among others, according to 247Sports. He spent three seasons with TCU, racking up 2,190 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston decided to declare for the NFL Draft in January, taking to Instagram to thank the Horned Frog community.

“I would like to give a shout-out and say thank you to the whole TCU community, brothers and coaches that have been through me with everything,” Johnston wrote. “The relationships I’ve built have turned into lifelong friendships and I am very much thankful for that.”