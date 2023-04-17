Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Kellen Moore now in town, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to take a step forward offensively. But while Moore will bring something new, the Chargers didn’t want to change too much with how Herbert has been performing.

The Chargers have re-signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton, the team announced. Terms of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

Jalen Guyton has been with the Chargers since 2019. He has appeared in 38 total games, starting 11 of them. Guyton has made 61 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns. The wide receiver wasn’t able to make much of an impact in 2022 as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. Now healthy, Los Angeles is looking to get Guyton back into the mix.

With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the roster, Guyton isn’t the Chargers first option on offense. However, he is arguably the team’s best deep threat receiver. In 2020, Guyton appeared in 16 games with the Chargers, starting nine. He has never started more games in a season. Still, Guyton averaged 18.3 yards per reception. That ranked third-highest in the entire NFL.

Los Angeles is coming off of a season in which they ranked ninth in total offense, averaging 359.3 yards per game. Their passing offense ranked third overall, averaging 269.8 yards per game.

With Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers are bound to have one of the best offenses in the league. Kellen Moore will only amplify that. As Los Angeles looks to make a deep playoff run, Herbert will have his big play threat back in Guyton.