As the Los Angeles Chargers look to build their roster for the next season, Keenan Allen has seen his name swirl around as a potential cut candidate. However, Allen received a major stamp of approval from Chargers’ General Manager Tom Telesco.

Allen has come up as a potential roster casualty due to his upcoming $20+ million cap hit. But even with his rising cap number, Telesco still thinks Allen is a valuable piece of the Chargers, via the NFL Network.

“Keenan Allen, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner. There’s no thought of that,” Telesco said on potentially moving on from Allen. “We’re thrilled with Keenan.

Both Reed and Joiner are Hall of Famers. Reed spent 15 of his 16-year Hall of Famer career with the Bills. He made seven Pro Bowls after catching 941 passes for 13,095 yards and 86 touchdowns while in Buffalo. Joiner spent the final 11 years of his Hall of Famer career with the Chargers. He caught 586 passes for 9,203 yards and 47 TDs on his way to three Pro Bowl appearances.

Keenan Allen has already spent 10 years playing for the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl every season from 2017-2021. Overall, he has caught 796 passes for 9,297 yards and 52 touchdowns. Allen has the third-most receiving yards in franchise history and fourth-most receiving touchdowns.

But alongside his high cap number, Allen struggled in 2022, appearing in just 10 games due to injury. He failed to break 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in the past three years.

Still, Tom Telesco understands how valuable Allen has been to the Chargers. He might have a high contract number and be coming off a down year. But Telesco still believes Allen serves a major role in Los Angeles.