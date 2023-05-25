Quentin Tarantino has directed nine feature-length films, and his next one, The Movie Critic, will be his final film. The Kill Bill director has opened up about why he made that decision.

Speaking to Deadline, Tarantino, 60, confirmed that The Movie Critic is his final film, or, “motion picture,” as he says. Why? It’s quite simple: “It’s just time,” said Tarantino.

“It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out on top. I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple [TV+]? That would be diminishing returns,” he continued.

There is a bit of a caveat, however. Just because Tarantino won’t be directing any more feature-length films, that doesn’t mean he’ll step aside completely.

“No, I could do a TV show. I didn’t say I’m going to go into the night darkly, all right? I could do a TV show. I could do a short film. I could do a play. All kinds of things I Could do, but I’ll probably just be more of a writer,” Tarantino said.

It does appear that Tarantino has a bone to pick with streaming and the new model of releasing content. He insisted that movies are for cinematic/theatrical releases saying, “Well, I’ve always thought that. And they eventually get to television. I saw a lot of them that way. I’m probably going to be doing the movie [The Movie Critic] with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to the theatrical experience. They judge success by a*ses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.”

Quentin Tarantino is a Hollywood legend and his films have garnered a bevy of Academy Award nominations. His latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, received 10 total nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards — one short of that year’s record of 11 nominations (Joker).