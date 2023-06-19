Details about Quentin Tarantino's next (and final) film The Movie Critic are still under wraps, but the director has recently made a very interesting reference point for his new film.

Speaking to the French outlet Liberation, Tarantino described The Movie Critic as “Travis Bickle if he were a film critic.”

For those unfamiliar, Travis Bickle was the main character of Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic film, Taxi Driver. Played by Robert De Niro in one of his most unhinged performances to date, Bickle is a Vietnam War veteran working as a taxi driver during late nights in the streets of New York City.

Quentin Tarantino is one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors. He is coming off Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (and its novelization), a film that received 10 total Academy Award nominations the year it was eligible (Brad Pitt won for Best Supporting Actor, and the film also won for Best Production Design). The film was like a time capsule back to 1969 as it followed an actor aging out of the spotlight (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (played by Pitt) as the industry changes around them. Margot Robbie also starred in the film as the real-life movie star, the late Sharon Tate.

He is also gearing up for production on his tenth film, The Movie Critic. Tarantino has always been adamant that his tenth film will be his last. Throughout his career, Tarantino has directed classics that will continue to be examined in film classes and amongst cinephiles forever such as Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, and the aforementioned Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.