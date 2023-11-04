Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio could find themselves reunited on Tarantino's next film according to a new report.

Quentin Tarantino has claimed his next film, The Movie Critic, will be his final film before retiring from directing, and it appears he may have found the lead star in one of his recent collaborators.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has starred in two of Tarantino's last three films, has reportedly been given an offer to star in the director's next film, according to DanielRPK via World of Reel. The report notes that it was only an offer and there was no confirmation if DiCaprio had accepted the role, especially with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. In addition, the actor's potential scheduled could prove problematic as he was rumored to be starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's next film before the strike began.

The Movie Critic will follow a critic in 1977 California working for a fictional pornographic magazine. Tarantino has said the film is based on a real critic who wrote for a porn magazine in the late 70s and whose reviews the director read when he was a teenager.

DiCaprio's name being linked to Tarantino's next film may not come as a surprise to some movie-goers, though, given the pair's recent collaborations.

The pair's first film together was 2012's critically acclaimed Django Unchained, with DiCaprio appearing as one of the film's two main antagonists – slave and land-owner Calvin Candie. DiCaprio received rave reviews for his turn in the film, receiving multiple Best Supporting Actor nominations alongside his co-star Christoph Waltz.

DiCaprio would rejoin Tarantino for 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where the actor would star as Rick Dalton, a fading actor trying to remain relevant in a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969. The film also starred Brad Pitt as Dalton's best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth, and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. DiCaprio would receive multiple Best Actor nominations for his turn as Dalton, as well, including an Academy Award nomination.