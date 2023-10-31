A deal negotiation looks a bit scary this Halloween for SAG-AFTRA talks with studios.

SAF-AFTRA and the studios are meeting together on this wicked holiday, according to Deadline.

“The committee worked independently today,” the guild run by Fran Drescher told members last night (Monday). “We will be meeting with the AMPTP Tuesday.”

With that said, SAG-AFTRA wants its members to be vigilant.

SAG-AFTRA and studio talks on Halloween

“While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues,” SAG-AFTRA stated. They asked their 160K+ membership to keep attending the picket lines and get on social media over the next few days.

On Monday evening, a well-positioned individual said, “There's still a lot of work to be done.” It was a statement regarding the state of a new three-year contract between SAG-AFTRA and the studios.

Let's take to the feeds and show everyone what it looks like to be SAG-AFTRA Strong!#SagAftraMembers and allies! Join our #SagAftraStrongChallenge, starting TOMORROW, 10/31. Follow the daily prompt and share your #SagAftraStrong pride! Swipe through for all the details. ✊ pic.twitter.com/IGB4Jybrqy — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 31, 2023

“There's a lot of common ground now, and we are building on that,” a studio source said. “Details still have to be determined, but we're heading in the right direction,” according to a guild insider, who also noted there are “significant steps” before an agreement is anywhere close to being on the table.

One spooky detail that apparently became a bulwark to an agreement is AI. This deals with informed consent when using a performer's likeness and more. “That means performers need to understand what's going to be done with the digital replica of their voice,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

We'll see if today's SAG-AFTRA and studio talks lead to a trick-or-treat. Getting everyone back to work would be an extra sweet treat this Halloween.