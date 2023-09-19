Quentin Tarantino is gearing up to make his final feature film, The Movie Critic. While casting rumors have been swirling, it's now being rumored that Tarantino wants to reunite with Pulp Fiction star John Travolta.

On the most recent episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider revealed that Tarantino may be looking to cast Travolta in The Movie Critic. “The name that I have heard that Tarantino has re-approached is Travolta,” Sneider revealed. “I mean, I think that if this is going to be his last movie, I do think that he wants to have John be a part of it considering, you know, what they sort of went through together with Pulp Fiction, which was his most famous movie for a long time.”

Nothing is confirmed, but Tarantino bringing the band back together for The Movie Critic makes a ton of sense. Rumors of him reuniting with Samuel L. Jackson, another one of Pulp Fiction's stars, have also floated around. Bruce Willis, who also appeared in the film, was said to be wanted by Tarantino in his final film.

John Travolta is known for his roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Aside from Pulp Fiction, he has also starred in the likes of Face/Off, Bolt, and Paradise City.

Quentin Tarantino is a legendary filmmaker. Pulp Fiction will always remain a staple of film classes across the globe, but he's also known for his films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and most recently, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has always claimed to be done with feature films after his tenth one, making it clear that The Movie Critic may be his final one. One can assume that after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, more concrete casting news and filming updates will come. Until then, we can only dream of a Pulp Fiction reunion.