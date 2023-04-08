The Boston Red Sox did not come into the season with high expectations in the highly competitive American League East, but sluggers Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall may be able to help them surprise some of their opponents.

Devers and Duvall once again had huge days in helping lead the Red Sox to a second consecutive road win over the Detroit Tigers. Devers belted two home runs, including a second-inning grand slam, while Duval also belted a home run and added 2 more hits.

The duo also homered in the series opener against the Tigers, and they appear to have the power to keep the Red Sox in a lot of games in this still-young season. The Red Sox moved back to the .500 mark with a 4-4 record, while the Tigers are off to a struggling 2-6 start.

The Red Sox have shown the ability to hit for consistent power in the early part of the season. They have scored 9 runs or more in 4 of their 8 games.

Devers and Duvall have both hit 4 home runs so far, and they were joined by Raimel Tapia, who bashed a 2-run homer of his own. The grand slam was the 5th of Devers’ career, and he has hit multiple home runs 13 times in his career.

Rafael Devers pounded his grand slam to left field, and he pulled his second home run to right field in the 7th inning. Duvall belted his home run to left field in the 3rd inning, and it came with Masataka Yoshida on base.