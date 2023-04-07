Boston Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida is loving his time in Major League Baseball so far. The 29-year-old who signed a five-year deal from Japan to join the Red Sox says he loves playing at Fenway Park.

“It’s an electric stadium so I love to play here. Japanese stadiums are also exciting to play in, but the way of cheering here is different,” Yoshida said.

Yoshida said that the biggest difference between the atmosphere in Boston vs that of Japan is that the fans in Japan don’t do the “rhythmic clapping” when the pitcher has two strikes.

Boston is a completely different landscape as a city compared to Japan, but Yoshida seems to have embraced his new home. While he hasn’t been able to explore the city too much, he said he loves the atmosphere of Beantown.

Yoshida has made an immediate impact on the Red Sox. After a two-hit game in his debut last Thursday, he drove in a pair of runs in a win on Sunday. He then launched his first MLB home run on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a two-run shot over the Green Monster.

After his Q&A with MLB.com, Masataka Yoshida helped the Red Sox bounce back for a win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday after getting swept by the Pirates at Fenway. Yoshida went 2-for-3 at the plate and reached base a third time via a walk in the sixth inning. The Red Sox tallied four runs in the inning, en route to a 6-3 win.