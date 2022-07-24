Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko voice actresses share their most emotional Genshin Impact performances

Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko VA shared which of their performances and voice lines were their most emotionally impactful on a personal level.

During the CONQuest Festival, VA for Genshin Impact characters Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko took to the stage for an interview and to receive questions from fans in the audience. During their panel time, one of the fans asked the two voice actresses which of their performances in the game affected them the most emotionally on a personal level.

For Anne Yatco, the voice actress for Raiden Shogun, the answer is simple: all of the dialogue from Raiden Shogun’s second story quest. “Emotional damage,” says Yatco in her best Steven He impression. As for Ratana, the voice actress for Yae Miko, she had a longer answer, one that elicited a vocal “aw” from the fans in attendance. “That moment when Miko finally met Ei,” says Ratana, who described the moment as the moment where “the veil has been lifted and players got to see the real Miko in there.” It was at this moment when Yae Miko, a very close friend of the archon Ei, finally met Ei after a thousand years, glad and reassured that her best friend is safe and sound after her self-exile.

Yae Miko and Ei share a very emotional story in their story beats in Genshin Impact, and the game benefitted greatly from the performances of both Yatco and Ratana, along with the performances of the other voice actors who contribute to Genshin Impact’s great storytelling with their own voices.

Yatco and Ratana were just two of the guests that guested on Acad Arena’s CONQuest Festival at the SMX Convention Center over the past weekend. Also attending the event were Kyedae, Michael Reeves, and their co-Genshin Impact voice actors Christian Banas and Lilypichu.