The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid 2023 NFL season so far, with a 5-6 record. However, they faced a heartbreaking loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, with a score of 20-13. As they prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders are determined to bounce back and make a statement in the AFC West division. In this article, we will discuss four bold predictions for the Raiders' Week 12 game against the Chiefs, exploring the potential outcomes and implications for both teams.

Raiders Lost in Week 11

The Raiders' 2023 NFL season has been marked by significant changes, including the release of longtime quarterback Derek Carr and the subsequent acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo. The team started the season with a 3-5 record under head coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired on October 31, and general manager Dave Ziegler. Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach. They have won two in three games since his insertion. Of course, we all know that Jimmy G is no longer their starting QB owing to an injury. Despite the challenges, the Raiders have shown promise, with a 4-1 home record and a 1-4 away record. The team's offense has accumulated a total of 2978 yards, with 1248 rushing yards and 1730 passing yards.

The Raiders have also demonstrated potential, particularly in close games, where they have a 4-2 record. As the season progresses, the team aims to improve its performance and make a push for the playoffs. If they succeed, that would end their 20-year AFC West title drought. With a diverse group of offensive skill players and the potential for the pass-rush talent to shine, the Raiders remain a team to watch in the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Aidan Advances

Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 41 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions and rushed once for three yards in the Raiders' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. The trio of turnovers is obviously a big blemish, but O'Connell did help keep the Raiders within striking distance despite his mistakes. He also posted a career-high passing yardage total in the process. The rookie's final pick of the day came at the Dolphins six-yard line on a deep ball intended for Tre Tucker. That snuffed out Las Vegas' last chance to tie. Despite the stumbles, O'Connell is gaining valuable experience and making progress. That said, he faces a particularly difficult matchup against the Chiefs' stingy secondary in Week 12. We have him tallying under 200 passing yards this week.

Jacobs Limited

Josh Jacobs rushed 14 times for 39 yards and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Raiders' loss to the Dolphins. Jacobs was the only Raiders back to log a carry, but unlike the first two contests of Pierce's interim tenure, the situation predictably shifted some toward the air attack against Miami. Jacobs also found running room at a premium. As such, the running game could again play second fiddle in a Week 12 home matchup versus the Chiefs. Because of this, we expect Jacobs to record no more than 60 rushing yards against the champs.

Dangerous Davante

Davante Adams secured seven of 13 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' Week 11 loss. Adams led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards, and targets in the contest. He also added his fourth touchdown of the campaign and first since Week 3 on a 46-yard grab on the final play of the first quarter. Adams has encouragingly been more involved since the switch to Antonio Pierce and Aidan O'Connell as head coach and quarterback, respectively. In fact, he has posted a 17-202-1 line on 33 targets in that three-game span. Adams will have a chance to keep building momentum in a Week 12 home showdown against the Chiefs.

Over the past two games, Adams had 26 targets over that span with 13 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown. Having said that, we expect him to struggle a bit in Week 12 against the Chiefs with a tough matchup against Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. He's been stellar of late and helped limit No. 1 receivers like AJ Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Courtland Sutton. Given this, Adams should pick up around 60-70 receiving yards on the day.

Raiders Sink

The Raiders lost to the Dolphins last week, though they did force one of the best offenses in the league to commit three turnovers. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has gotten veteran wide receiver Davante Adams more involved. Against Miami, Adams had seven catches for 82 yards and only his fourth touchdown of the season. Meanwhile, a season-high five dropped passes led to Kansas City’s demise against the Eagles. The Chiefs’ offensive struggles, particularly at wide receiver are magnified against good football teams. Sadly, the Raiders aren’t a good football team. As such, the Chiefs should be fine. Patrick Mahomes is 29-4 against the AFC West in his career. The Raiders won't deal him a fifth loss in Week 12.

Looking Ahead

As the Las Vegas Raiders gear up to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 12 matchup, several key narratives shape the outlook for both teams. The return of Josh Jacobs from an ankle injury adds depth to the Raiders' running game. Meanwhile, the reassuring news of Davante Adams's readiness to take the field after an ankle concern solidifies the Raiders' receiving corps. The team's recent victory over the Dolphins halted a three-game losing streak, showcasing their resilience in a challenging season.