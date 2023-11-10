Here we will look at why the Las Vegas Raiders must back up Brink’s truck for Jim Harbaugh after Josh McDaniels firing.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rocky start to their season, with a 4-5 record so far. The team has been struggling to find its footing. In addition, the recent firing of head coach Josh McDaniels has left many wondering what the future holds for the Raiders. Some experts are suggesting that the team should back up the Brink's truck and spend a ton of money to hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. In this article, we will explore why this move could be the key to turning the Raiders' season around.

Las Vegas Raiders' Season So Far

The Raiders have had a disappointing start to their season. The team has struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball, and their offense has been particularly lackluster. Despite having an experienced and relatively reliable quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders have struggled to put points on the board and have been plagued by turnovers and penalties. The team's defense has also been inconsistent. They have had some strong performances followed by lackluster showings. Overall, the Raiders have been a frustrating team to watch this season. For sure, their fans are hoping for a turnaround.

Firing Josh McDaniels

The recent firing of head coach Josh McDaniels has left many wondering what the future holds for the Raiders. McDaniels was brought in to turn the team around in January 2022. However, he could not deliver the results that the team's owner, Mark Davis, was hoping for. McDaniels' record with the Raiders was 9-16, and his tenure was marked by controversy and poor decision-making. He benched Derek Carr late last season and eventually cut him in the offseason. This gave the Raiders no return for a starting quarterback who ended up getting a $150 million contract from New Orleans.

McDaniels brought in his former pupil in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo, as the new starting quarterback. Unfortunately, the offense severely regressed. In fact, they became the first team since 2009 to score less than 20 points on offense in each of the season's first eight games. The Raiders' recent struggles on the field, combined with McDaniels' poor track record, made his firing a necessary move.

Why the Raiders Must Hire Jim Harbaugh

Many experts are suggesting that the Raiders should back up the Brink's truck and spend a ton of money to hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Harbaugh is a proven winner. He carries a track record of success at both the college and professional levels. He led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance, and he has a career record of 44-22-1 as an NFL head coach. Harbaugh is known for his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to develop quarterbacks, which could be a perfect fit for the Raiders' struggling offense. He also has a reputation for being a tough, no-nonsense coach who demands excellence from his players. This could be just what the Raiders need to turn their season around.

In addition to his coaching abilities, Harbaugh also has a strong connection to the Raiders' organization. He played for the team from 1987 to 1988 and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the past. This connection could make him an attractive candidate for the Raiders' ownership. They are looking for a coach who can help the team reconnect with its past glory.

"If he wants back in the NFL, the Raiders' job is perfect for his personal checklist and he would be amazing with the Raiders. The Raiders know it." – @AdamSchein on Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/2nHIm3HDWp — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2022

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disappointing start to their season, and the recent firing of head coach Josh McDaniels has left many wondering what the future holds for the team. However, by backing up the Brink's truck and spending a ton of money to hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, the Raiders could turn their season around. Harbaugh is a proven winner with a track record of success. His innovative offensive schemes and ability to develop quarterbacks could be just what the Raiders need to get back on track. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Raiders could once again become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.