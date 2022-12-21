By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette has simply not been able to stay out of trouble with the law. After getting let go by the Raiders following some major off-field incidents, Arnette was arrested against in July. TMZ has since acquired footage of his arrest, which shows some NSFW exchanges between the officers and Arnette while he was getting cuffed.

During the exchange, one officer could be heard calling Arnette a “f**king idiot” and telling the ex-NFL player that he “had the chance to go home.”

The arrest occurred in Miami just after midnight on July 26. According to TMZ, the officers were upset because they had previously pulled over Arnette that same day, but allowed him to leave without a charge so long as he didn’t drive his vehicle again until getting his license renewed. Clearly, Arnette did not take their warning to heart, as he was arrested again just hours later.

During the arrest video, one of the two officers can be heard telling Arnette as much, saying, “We gave you a f**king break. You knew your f**king license was suspended.”

Arnette appeared to be using the athlete card to wiggle his way out of the situation. He could be overheard in the recording suggesting that he had practice in the morning, though the cops paid no mind to those comments. An officer also extracted a white powdery substance in a capsule from Arnette’s pocket.

Damon Arnette was the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in a total of 13 games for the team, making seven starts. He attempted to make a comeback with the Chiefs, but was released following an arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.