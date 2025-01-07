The Las Vegas Raiders have a one-and-done in Sin City, as head coach Antonio Pierce has been fired, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Following a 4-13 season, his first full season comes to a close. With him out, Las Vegas still retains their general manager, Tom Telesco, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierce gave a murky update about his status as the Raiders head coach. Now, the news is official. However, there's plenty of potential with the Raiders.

They host a top pick in the NFL Draft. However, they desperately need a quarterback. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II were either hurt or simply didn't play well this season. On the flip side, Las Vegas likely has a generational player. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers broke rookie receiving records, both in yards and receptions.

There's been a murky situation surrounding the former head coach for quite some time. Stemming from Arizona State, there were recruiting allegations that followed him to the NFL. Still, he was rid of those and given a clean slate with the Raiders. However, part of the mismanagement was not solely on him.

The previous season, Josh McDaniels was fired midseason and Pierce took over. He positively changed the culture through the remainder of that season. Regardless of the morale boost, it didn't translate to wins.

Who can the Raiders hire to replace Antonio Pierce?

It's back to the drawing board once again for the Raiders. Still, with Tom Brady having a part of ownership, he could play a decisive role in who becomes the next head coach for Las Vegas. Also, the head coaching market is wide open. Guys like Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn are among the handful of names with thoughtful consideration.

Vrabel could be best for the Raiders. They're a young team that needs a sound, veteran presence. After all, the former Tennessee Titans head coach led his team to the playoffs multiple times. He understands what it takes to get there. Furthermore, including a Raiders top draft pick, that's a recipe for potential and success.

No matter what, Las Vegas will need to be thorough in the decision. They haven't had consistency at the spot since Jon Gruden. Since then, it's been a constant carousel every year. With a changing of the guard, this might be the year that the Raiders break the mold and head back to consistent. However, time will tell if that comes to fruition.