Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce was on the hottest of hot seats as the team plummeted to 2-12. Then, the Raiders won two straight games. While the meaningless late-season victories cost Las Vegas the top overall pick in the 2025 draft, they may have saved Pierce’s job. The Raiders may not fire the coach thanks to the mini winning streak. However, the team has yet to decide Pierce’s fate.

Following Las Vegas’ loss to the LA Chargers in the season finale, Pierce acknowledged his uncertain future. When asked if he thinks he’ll be back with the Raiders next season, Pierce responded, “I haven’t been told anything different,” per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

While still murky, the statement provides more insight than Pierce’s response to a similar question on Sunday, which the coach bluntly answered with a “no comment.” The Raiders' 34-20 loss to the Chargers in Week 18 dropped Las Vegas to 4-13 on the season.

Still, the team's two wins, over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints, seem to have resonated with the organization. Raiders’ owner Mark Davis made it clear he wanted wins to close out the season and Pierce delivered. Las Vegas snapped a 10-game losing streak with Week 16’s victory over the Jaguars. Despite the draft implications Davis was thrilled his team won.

Did Antonio Pierce do enough to remain the Raiders’ head coach?

The Raiders continued their defiant late-season surge with a win over the Saints in Week 17. It would be Las Vegas’ fourth victory of the campaign and it would drop the team from a potential first overall selection to the sixth pick in the upcoming draft.

Pierce joined the Raiders in 2022 as the linebackers coach. He was named the team’s interim head coach when Davis fired Josh McDaniels midway through last season. After rallying Las Vegas to a solid finish in 2023, Pierce was officially named the head coach for the 2024 season. Unfortunately, the Raiders regressed in his first full season at the helm. While the team had a shot at the playoffs last year, finishing 8-9, Las Vegas went 4-13 this season, suffering the franchise's most losses since 2014.

Now Pierce will wait to find out if he did enough to hang around. The Raiders face several questions this offseason, including how to handle the starting quarterback position. Fortunately, the team has at least one bright spot. First-year tight end Brock Bowers set the rookie receptions record as well as the all-time tight end receiving yards record, which had been held by the legendary Mike Ditka for 63 years.