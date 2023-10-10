During the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers' Monday night matchup, defenses reigned supreme. The two teams, led by quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love, respectively, combined for just three touchdowns on the night, owing to the teams' stout defensive units that were on point. So it was only fitting that the defining play of the game, courtesy of Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, came on the defensive end of the field, driving the dagger into the hearts of Packers fans who were still hoping and wishing for a comeback victory.

With the Packers in a 3rd & 10, it was time for Love to go big or go home. And go home, indeed he did. The Packers QB threw a Hail Mary pass downfield intended for Christian Watson, which the Raiders cornerback promptly caught to seal the Raiders' 17-13 victory.

Amik Robertson comes up with the interception to seal the win for the Raiders 🔥pic.twitter.com/bmdLMUU5Fo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2023

For a Raiders team that's currently in disarray given all the hullaballoo surrounding head coach Josh McDaniels, this was as important a win as it gets. However, some fans rued the fact that Amik Robertson may have simply saved McDaniels' job despite rumored protestations from a few players regarding their current head coach's play-calling abilities.