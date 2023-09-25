It's better for Josh McDaniel to stay away from social media for now. After the Las Vegas Raiders' 23-18 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, McDaniels has been catching plenty of heat from irate fans on X (formerly Twitter).

The hate mostly comes from a head-scratching decision McDaniel made late in the game. With Las Vegas trailing the Steelers by eight points with 2:22 remaining in regulation, McDaniels called for a field-goal attempt, which kicker Daniel Carlson buried to cut the lead down to, well, five points. The Raiders still needed a touchdown to beat the Steelers.

“People wanted to fire Brandon Staley earlier for going on 4th and 1 when he failed inside the 25. What Josh McDaniels is doing on this series is 1000% more a fire-able decision than anything I've seen this weekend,” said Todd Fuhrman of Bet The Board.

Josh McDaniels reading the script that he has to take a field goal there pic.twitter.com/BxZP3Avhac — Kofie 🔜 TwitchCon Vegas (@Kofie) September 25, 2023

Even more brutally critical was @TheRealHoarse: “The Raiders have to fire Josh McDaniels. Ya can’t put a guy out there who can’t do basic math and blows games because of it.”

“Hey coach, down 8, need a TD here” Josh McDaniels: pic.twitter.com/fQRKkejoEy — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 25, 2023

Same goes with @MattMcCarthy985: “Josh McDaniels is the greatest product of Tom Brady. Of all the people that Brady made, nobody has been exposed more consistently and spectacularly without his creator than McDaniels. Denver, St. Louis, Vegas. This guy is a walking disaster wherever he goes.”

With the loss to the Steelers, the Raiders are now 1-2 after three weeks of the 2023 NFL season. They also wasted a prolific night from wide receiver Davante Adams, who posted 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions and 20 targets.

Is McDaniel's seat getting warm? What's certain is that losing doesn't make it any cooler.