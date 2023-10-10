The Green Bay Packers found themselves trailing 17-13 against the hometown Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, while also doing their best to move forward without a key defender.

Quay Walker, a linebacker and 2022 first round pick with 22 tackles and an interception on the season, was ruled out by medical staff due to a knee injury.

The injury came on a night when Jaire Alexander of the Packers and former Packer (current Raider) Davante Adams hilariously trash-talked each other through reporter Lisa Salters. National Football League legend and former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin dropped an eye-opening take on Jordan Love's potential as the Packers' QB of the future.

Packers Fans React to Walker Injury

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news with shock and dismay in some cases.

“(Expletive deleted) please don't be serious,” one fan said in response. “Quay noooooo,” another fan added in response.

“Bad knee or can he walk on it?” another fan wondered aloud.

The Packers counted 61 yards and a touchdown on the ground for AJ Dillon against the Raiders while Christian Watson had two receptions for 83 yards and no touchdowns. Love threw an interception for Green Bay while defensive stalwart Rudy Ford intercepted a pass for Green Bay.

The Raiders jumped in front early in the fourth quarter, staking their way to a 17-13 lead as the home team took a lead on the total yards portion of the scoreboard as well.

Tight end sensation Luke Musgrave had just 13 yards receiving on the night as Matt LaFleur's team did its best to wrest the lead back.