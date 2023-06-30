It has been seven long years since we last saw Colin Kaepernick in the NFL. However, in spite of all the hurdles this man has been through, it is clear that he has not given up on his dream to once again suit up for an NFL team. However, the big problem for him is that nobody seems to want him.

According to Kaepernick himself, he's been given the runaround for quite some time now. Last season, he worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, only to be told that they did not require his services. Kaep has now broken his silence on that botched tryout and clearly, the 35-year-old wasn't buying what the Raiders were trying to sell him:

“I’ve heard a lot of excuses over the years,” Kaepernick says, via Gilberto Manzano of SI, “but most of the time it ends up, ‘Oh, we’re going to see how the guys that we have do.’ With the Raiders’ situation last year, that was Stidham and Nick Mullens, which to me, you just compare résumés and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it’s like, ‘O.K., cool.’

“Obviously, there’s something else within this decision. To me, that’s typically what it ends up being, or has been for the last seven years. So, I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have.”

Unfortunately for him, it appears that Colin Kaepernick is still suffering the consequences of his political-charged actions many years ago. Nevertheless, Kaep is still fighting his fight. Giving up is just not in his DNA.