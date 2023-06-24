Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who was facing an assault charge for pushing a Kansas City Chiefs photographer after a Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs last October, had the charge dropped, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Municipal Court told the Kansas City Star and ESPN. A prosecutor dismissed the misdemeanor charge.

Adams was heading through the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs when freelance photographer, identified as Ryan Zebley, walked out in front of him simultaneously, only to be shoved to the ground.

The Raiders star wideout appeared to say something to the camera man before walking off through the tunnel.

Adams apologized for the shove, telling reporters after the game that it was “frustration mixed with him running in front of me” and that he “shouldn't have responded that way.”

Zebler was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. According to ESPN, records indicate that Zebler suffered whiplash, a headache and a minor concussion as a result of the shove.

His civil lawsuit against the Raiders, Chiefs and others remains pending. As for Adams' potential suspension or punishment, the NFL said last October they planned to wait until the legal situation played out.

It is still within the realm of possibility for Adams to be suspended or fined by the league, especially given that there is video evidence of his actions.

Adams, a three-time All-Pro, compiled 100 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders.