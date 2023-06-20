If anyone was wondering how things are going between the Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs after the team decided to use the franchise tag on him, look no further than Jacobs' Twitter. Hint, it's not good for the Raiders. Jacobs made it clear how he feels towards the Raiders at the moment with just two words on Twitter.

“Bad business.”

Jacobs appears to feel that the Raiders' decision to place the franchise tag on him is “bad business.” Last offseason, Las Vegas declined Jacobs' fifth-year option on his rookie contract, a move that the star halfback said “gave him more reason to come in every day.”

Jacobs wasn't lying, as he used the Raiders' decision to motivate himself to produce a career-best- and league-leading- 1,653 rushing yards in 2022.

After the season, Jacobs made it clear that Las Vegas was where he wanted to be, while also noting that any long-term contract between he and the organization “has got to make sense.”

The team placed the franchise tag on Jacobs in March. It was reported in April that he hadn't signed the tag yet- and contract talks had not been reopened.

Jacobs then opted to not attend the team's OTAs, or mandatory minicamp.

And fans know exactly what the team must do with the Raiders running back.

Even former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito chimed in, urging the team to pay Jacobs.

It's not clear if the pressure from Jacobs will change the Raiders' mind on a long-term contract.

The two sides have until mid-July to negotiate a contract. If not- and provided the Raiders don't rescind the tag- Jacobs will play the 2023 season on the tag, which will pay him $10.1 million.