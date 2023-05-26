Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made plenty of headlines with some eye-opening comments about his tenure in Sin City. But, now he is dealing with a lawsuit from the cameraman he shoved in October after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per David Hudnall of the Kansas City Star.

‘A video production crew member who says he was shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as he exited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last fall has filed a civil lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs and others. Park Zebley alleges in a complaint filed this month in Jackson County Circuit Court that he feared for his life in the immediate aftermath of the alleged assault and was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. Zebley was also targeted online, he says.’

This could become quite an issue for Davante Adams. While nothing major happened to the cameraman, it certainly wasn’t a good look for the Pro Bowl WR, although he apologized after and insisted it was an accident.

Park Zebley, the cameraman involved, issued a statement of his own: “A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient. I’m looking for justice. You can’t shove someone down and walk off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

The Raiders and Chiefs are also mentioned in this lawsuit because they “all had some degree of responsibility for providing security services during game day to keep unfortunate interactions like this from occurring,” per Zebley’s attorney.

The timing of this is a bit strange, but Zebley is seeking some sort of compensation for the events that took place during last season.