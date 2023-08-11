The Las Vegas Raiders will lean on Davante Adams in 2023 as the team attempts to rebound from their forgettable 2022 campaign. However, they were forced to hold their breath after Adams suffered an injury scare on Friday during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels provided an injury update on Adams following the practice, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“I don't think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said. “It was a bang-bang play.”

For now, it's uncertain whether or not Adams will be forced to miss time. The Raiders are hopeful he will be able to return as soon as possible. That said, they will certainly allow him to rest during the preseason if necessary, as they'd rather have Adams fully healthy for the regular season rather than risk potential further injury during preseason games.

Davante Adams and the Raiders

Although Las Vegas endured struggles in 2022, Adams performed well during his first season with the Raiders. The former Green Bay Packers star recorded 1,516 receiving yards to go along with a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions. He added 100 total receptions as well.

The Raiders made some interesting changes to the roster over the offseason. It remains to be seen if they will be able to rebound in 2023, however. Las Vegas features potential but there are still questions that need addressing on the team. The offense will have a chance to find success as long as Davante Adams is on the field though.

We will continue to provide updates on the Raiders and Davante Adams as they are made available.