Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was checked by medical staff before slowly heading into locker room with an apparent leg injury, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News and East Bay Times.

This potentially concerning news comes during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, in which the All-Pro collided with linebacker Oren Burks on the first play of team drills. Adams limped off the field and is now likely done for the afternoon. Hopefully, the 30-year-old superstar is just taking precaution and is back on the field imminently.

Davante Adams sat on a cooler after being checked by medical staff, now slowly walking toward locker room.

Favoring right leg — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 11, 2023

The loss of any top offensive player is difficult to overcome in the NFL, but the Raiders especially cannot afford any bad luck this season. They are already firmly planted in the danger zone following a 6-11 record last year and the organization's decision to move on from Derek Carr. While change was needed, Las Vegas has to prove it is headed in the right direction.

One of the most important ways for the team to get on an upward trajectory is by establishing a strong connection between new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams. Chemistry cannot be built on the field if one of them is nursing an injury. The Raiders need substantial time in practice melding together. Head coach Josh McDaniels must lead a cohesive unit.

Otherwise, the whole franchise could quickly be thrust into upheaval by season's end. This doesn't have to snowball out of control, though. For now, the only priority is Adams' health- and it does appears that the Raiders have dodged a bullet, as Adams' injury is believed to be “minor“, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

The team should provide more information on the injury when head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media later Friday.