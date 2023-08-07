The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off a disappointing 2022 season. WR Davante Adams and the team are looking to bounce back during the 2023 campaign. RB Josh Jacobs and Las Vegas uncertain contract situation has led to some frustration, however. Adams recently shared how he's feeling about the Jacobs-Raiders dilemma, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

“Not having him right now is obviously something that I'm not happy with,” Adams said of Jacobs. “He played like the best back in the league last year, which if you ask me he is the best back in the league.”

Raiders heading into 2023

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders fare in 2023. Running backs are being undervalued around the league, but Las Vegas must realize how important Josh Jacobs is to their offense. He's an extremely talented running back whose prowess in the backfield adds a crucial element of versatility to the entire offense. Davante Adams clearly understands how important he is to the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last season with a mark of 1,653. He added 12 touchdowns on the ground to go along with a league-leading 97.2 rushing yards per game. Again, Las Vegas dealt with inconsistency a season ago, but Jacobs certainly wasn't to blame.

For now, the Raiders and Jacobs will try to work things out. Las Vegas can't afford to lose their star running back. If things fall apart, the 2023 campaign will be a long one for the Raiders.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.