Davante Adams and a 10-year-old sports reporter and Las Vegas Raiders fan Jeremiah Fennell are the talk of the sports world right now, and for heartwarming reasons.

Last week the Raiders shared a video of Fennell–a media reporter for Sports4free Youth–while he was interviewing Adams postgame. The young reported left everyone in awe as he talked with the veteran wideout with confidence. Fennell also came prepared, reciting Davante’s stats with ease that surprised even the Las Vegas star.

The Raiders called Fennell “our newest (and cutest) reporter,” and deservingly so.

Our newest (and cutest) reporter on the job with @tae15adams 🫡 🎤: IG/jeremiahoneandfive pic.twitter.com/vZEYavX5cQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 11, 2023

While it has been a week since the video has been uploaded, it is still going viral. As for Jeremiah Fennell, he talked about the experience in his appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, sharing his love for his work and his secret to do his job with confidence.

“When you’re very passionate with your job, you really take it seriously. So I’m always preparing for my interviews, and I’ve always tried to practice it, get it right the first time,” Fennell said, via New York Post.

Fennell added that he wasn’t scared or starstruck at all, and his reason for feeling that way is even better.

“I was just there just talking to him like a normal reporter, you know? So I wasn’t really scared, because in the end, we’re all people,” Fennell said.

It’s quite unfortunate the Raiders didn’t make the postseason. It would have been nice to see more of the young Jeremiah doing his work. However, he remains excited about the future. In fact, he is now dreaming to see Tom Brady in Las Vegas since TB12 is his favorite QB.

“Tom Brady has always been my favorite quarterback my entire life and the Raiders have always been my favorite team my entire life. So if they mix together and Tom Brady is on the Raiders? That would be like a dream come true for me. And hey, maybe I get to interview him,” Fennell added.

Fennell interviewing Brady? Now that’s something worth keeping an eye on!