In an encouraging development for the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo looks ready to go for training camp after receiving offseason surgery. The former 49ers QB signed a three-year, $67.5 million dollar deal in March, shortly after fixing his injured foot with a strengthening procedure.

Garoppolo broke his foot midway through the 2022 campaign and was replaced by rookie Brock Purdy. Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship, giving the team the faith to keep him for the long term. As a consequence of the playoff run, the team decided not to resign Jimmy G, who was later picked up by the Raiders.

“Barring any setbacks, Jimmy should be ready to go for camp,” said NFL reporter Ian Rapoport in an appearance on NFL Network.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at what’s next for #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, with an eye toward training camp. pic.twitter.com/GzUQC12kxH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2023

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders kick off training camp later in July, and the head coach will be looking for a much better turnout in year two. The team lost four of their last five to end 2022 after a promising mid-season spurt, and were forced to make key changes.

They later moved on from long time QB Derek Carr, and will look to progress with Garoppolo under center. McDaniels had the opportunity to coach Garoppolo much earlier in his career, when they were both in New England with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Jimmy G made two NFC championship games during his tenure in San Francisco, and brings veteran experience to the roster after leading several talented teams. They will have to lean on his leadership to guide this squad to a potential playoff appearance with star receiver Davante Adams.