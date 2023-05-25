Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Las Vegas Raiders went out and replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, signing the veteran to a massive deal in free agency. However, Garoppolo is already dealing with an injury during OTAs and might not be able to go until training camp, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

‘Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not participating in the team’s OTA practices this week as he continues to recover from the left foot injury he suffered late last season, coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday. While McDaniels declined to discuss specifics, team and league sources said Garoppolo had surgery in March after signing with the Raiders. His recovery timeline from that procedure is unknown.’

Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to terms with the Raiders but had his introductory press conference pushed back for some reason. As it turns out, that’s the reason why, per Reed:

‘But according to a league source, the Raiders discovered during Garoppolo’s physical that his foot actually did need surgery and the procedure was done after his introduction.’

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Garoppolo suffered the injury with the San Francisco 49ers and was aiming to make a return for the Super Bowl if they got there. Furthermore, it looks like this was the expectation all along for the Raiders.

Just an FYI: this was always the expectation by the @Raiders. There's been no setbacks and the club believes Jimmy will be ready to go to start the season. https://t.co/FftcY4Pris — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 25, 2023

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders don’t seem too concerned about Garoppolo’s injury. On the one hand, there is plenty of time. On the other, Garoppolo has dealt with a number of injuries threw the years. After signing him to a huge deal in free agency, it’s not the best look that he underwent surgery already before even playing one game with the team.