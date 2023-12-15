Davante Adams is thrilled after Raiders quickly bounce back from terrible offensive showing

Over the last few days, the Las Vegas Raiders have truly embodied the famous words of the late great Jim McKay- “the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat.” After losing an offensively inept contest, 3-0, to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, Vegas trounced the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell was brilliant (248 yards and four touchdown passes) and the defense smothered LA's offense (forced five turnovers). When time expired, the Raiders were celebrating a 63-21 victory in front of their home crowd in Allegiant Stadium. It was a thoroughly impressive bounce-back showing for a team that has been stuck riding the see-saw all yearlong.

Davante Adams perfectly summed up the astonishing turnaround. “It's good to be on the right side of history,” he said, per Levi Damien of Raiders Wire.

Adams had eight grabs for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Chargers to build on another Pro Bowl-caliber campaign. He has seen a great share of ups-and-downs in almost two seasons in Las Vegas, but the team appears to be headed on an upward trajectory since Antonio Pierce became interim head coach in October.

Although the Raiders are only 3-3 during that span, there seems to be a different energy surrounding Al Davis Way lately. Intensity and a strong effort will lead to more positive results. Or in this case, a complete annihilation.

Las Vegas remains well outside the playoff picture at 6-8, but the season could still be salvaged. A three-week stretch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will afford Davante Adams and company the opportunity to roll into the offseason on a high note.