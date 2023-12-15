The Raiders made a complete turnaround in their Thursday night rout of the Chargers, making NFL history in the process.

The Raiders just beat the Chargers in dominant fashion, winning 63-21. Las Vegas secured the lead and never looked back, marking a complete turnaround from their 3-0 loss to the Vikings last Sunday.

According to media personality and NFL personality Rich Eisen, the Raiders made NFL history with their victory.

“My colleagues @NFLResearch have confirmed @raiders 42 first half points are most first half points scored by a team coming off a shutout. It breaks the previous record of 34 points by the 1927 Frankford Yellow Jackets who were coming off a 0-0 tie vs the Dayton Triangles,” Eisen tweeted.

The Raider's victory truly is a remarkable turnaround from the odd performance vs. the Vikings. Las Vegas put up 256 pass yards alone today, far outpacing the 202 total yards that they had against Minnesota. The Raiders also played a clean game tonight, having no turnovers while forcing five from the Chargers. Also of note: the Raiders turn three of the five turnovers forced by the Chargers into scores.

Aiden O'Connell also had a remarkable turn of fortune in this game. O'Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns, a career-best for him. His turnaround was far better than his 171 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

The Raiders look to use this historic performance as momentum as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.