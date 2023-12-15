The Raiders have had quite a night against the Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chargers with a 5-8 record. The team was last in the AFC West standings. However, the Raiders' performance against Los Angeles rewrote history. Aidan O'Connell put forth a masterpiece performance that will please Las Vegas fans.

The Raiders continue to pile on the accolades on a weakened Chargers team

Aidan O'Connell became the first Raiders quarterback to throw four or more touchdown passes in the first half since Daryle Lamonica's six TDs against the Bills in 1969, per Josh Dubow.

O'Connell's feat comes in perfect timing. Las Vegas also completed a feat that has not been seen since 2002. The team's 21 points, two sacks, and two takeaways in a single quarter gave them an even larger push. Of course, O'Connell has played a large role in the team's Thursday Night Football success.

The rookie quarterback threw for four touchdowns before the second half even started. His ascent against the Chargers will surely fire up Raiders fans.

Las Vegas piled on the points, but Los Angeles was able to go on a late-game run that saw them at 21 points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Raiders took head Coach Antonio Pierce's halftime message seriously, as the team increased their lead to 63 points.

The Raiders' effort against the Chargers will turn the heads of the entire NFL. Las Vegas is showing they are capable of dominance. As the Thursday Night Football matchup comes to a close, can the Raiders ride their wave of momentum into the final weeks of the NFL season?