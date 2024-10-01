Internet detectives are questioning Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's commitment to keeping star wide receiver Davante Adams after he liked a post suggesting Adams might leave the team.

While the post appeared to be another speculative piece about Adams' potential trade to generate engagement, many fans found something particularly intriguing while reviewing the likes on the social media post.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano shared a post revealing that Pierce liked an Instagram post indicating Adams might be on the trade block for Las Vegas.

Antonio Pierce joining in on the Davante Adams trade rumors

Fabiano added, “Some of my little birds out there are suggesting to me that there’s a chance he doesn’t play another down for the Raiders and that he could have played yesterday, but the Raiders are looking to deal him because they think they could get some value for him. They know they’re going nowhere this year, especially with the quarterback situation they have right now.”

If Gardner Minshew continues to lead the offense, the playoffs seem unlikely if we're being realistic. However, what kind of return could Adams command right now? His hefty contract weighs heavily; it’s certainly not affordable. Despite all this speculation, it’s clear that rumors about Adams primarily serve as a cheap way to generate views and clicks these days.

A simple “like” on social media can spark more controversy than any speech or press conference moment.

While Antonio Pierce's like on the Instagram post probably happened by accident, it will likely spark more questions about Davante Adams and his uncertain future with the team. The six-time Pro Bowler has faced trade speculation for over a year, and if the Raiders aren't genuine contenders by the trade deadline, Adams' potential availability on the market will dominate headlines.

Adams, considered “week to week,” has shown frustration throughout his time with the Raiders, both on and off the field, fueling speculation about his future with the team.

At this point, discussions about Adams and speculation about his future have become an NFL tradition. However, none of it ever materializes, even as Adams himself dismisses these “rumors” every offseason since joining the Raiders.

What sets this latest round apart is that Pierce has reportedly joined in on the chatter. Let’s hope it stays lighthearted rather than escalating into something more serious.

Davante Adams and the Raiders' bumpy season

The Raiders have faced a tough offensive start, leaning on veteran backup Gardner Minshew and former Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell as their main options.

Las Vegas secured a crucial 20-16 victory against the Cleveland Browns, bringing their record to 2-2 following a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

On Sunday, the Raiders defense delivered an outstanding performance, while Gardner Minshew and the offense managed to do enough to secure the team's first home victory of the season.

This season Adams has recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown. He remains under contract until 2026, but his contract includes an “out” clause after the 2024 season.

Given this, he could become a midseason rental for a contending team, allowing that franchise to avoid a long-term commitment. However, if he shines, the team might opt to retain him, creating an intriguing scenario.

The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is on November 4. If the Raiders choose to trade Adams, they must do so before that date.