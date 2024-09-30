The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up-and-down season through four weeks. Las Vegas has suffered crushing losses against the Chargers and Panthers, but also delivered impressive performances against the Ravens and Browns. If the Raiders show up to a game, they will put in a full 60 minutes and are guaranteed to hang around.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did not believe that was the case last week against the Panthers. Pierce's comments on players making “business decisions” went viral and caused more harm than good for the first-year head coach. Pierce apologized for those statements on Sunday after defeating the Browns.

“There was a lot of hoopla, and stuff,” Pierce said on Sunday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. “Probably started with me, with my comments, and I apologize for that. Don't want to be a distraction that way but … we just went to work each and every day. Things came out throughout the week and guys just never flinched [or] blinked.”

Many assumed that Pierce was talking about CB Jack Jones, who whiffed on several late-game tackles against Carolina. Jones did not play in the first quarter, which resulted in a question for Piece about whether that was a business decision by the Raiders.

“Yeah, that was my decision,” Pierce said. “That's between me and Jack.”

Jones, who has known Pierce since high school, did not sound concerned when asked a similar question.

“S—, that's ball,” Jones said. “I mean if I'm not up, I'm not up. If I'm up, I've got to play … that's something you've got to talk to A.P. about, man. I'm the player.”

Raiders defense is clutch in tight victory against Browns, despite missing Maxx Crosby

The Raiders were not at full strength on Sunday against the Browns. Las Vegas was down two of its best players in Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

However, the defense still managed to step up and deliver a huge win for the Raiders.

Las Vegas limited the Browns to just 16 points and 241 total yards of offense. Tre'von Moehrig picked off Deshaun Watson one time and the defense kept the Raiders in the game from wire to wire.

Crosby was not present for the game, and it was the first game he's missed of his career. He video called into the victorious locker room after the win.

“We had Maxx down,” defensive tackle Adam Butler said, “so somebody had to step up.”

That player was reserve defensive end Charles Snowden. The four-year player, who has only suited up five times in the NFL, made the play of the game to secure the win. Snowden sacked Deshaun Watson on fourth-and-3, forcing a turnover on downs while the Browns had the ball at the Raiders nine-yard line.

“Maxx is a great player and … not having him out there, his playmaking and just his energy, we all kind of just assumed our role and knew one person wasn't going to be Maxx Crosby,” Snowden said. “It was going to take all of us.”

Next up for the Raiders in Week 5 is a trip to Denver to take on the Broncos.