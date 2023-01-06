By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

With a recent change taking place at quarterback, it appears that the Derek Carr-Davante Adams partnership is over. The Las Vegas Raiders seem set to end it after just one season.

The Raiders will likely have a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. With a new quarterback likely coming to town, Davante Adams has made it clear that he would like to be involved in selecting the next Raiders QB1.

On Wednesday, Adams was asked about the future of the quarterback position for the Raiders. While answering the question, Adams stated that he would like to know what the organization is thinking.

“Me, Josh, we’ve all got a really good dynamic and it’s something that I really appreciate, and I’ve mentioned it to them as well. They don’t have to do anything — I’m not a part of the front office — but obviously, they know the reason why I came here. And a step like this is something that means a lot to me and my personal career and obviously what I’m trying to chase as far as the ultimate pursuit, to get that ring.” stated Adams via Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

Heading into Week 17, the Raiders are opting to send out Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback.

Following high expectations in the offseason, the Raiders struggled to succeed this season. They now find themselves at 6-10 and in third place in the AFC West.

At times this year, it appeared that the Derek Carr – Davante Adams connection was enough to keep the Raiders afloat. Prior to his benching, Carr was putting together what looked like a solid campaign. On the year, he threw for 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Davante Adams himself, even with the Raiders struggles, has still looked like a superstar. He has recorded 95 receptions for 1,443 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.

With the Raiders moving on from Derek Carr, they now find themselves in need of a new QB1. If they hope to keep Davante Adams around, he seems set on helping them decide who’s next.