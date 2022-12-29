By Reese Nasser · 5 min read

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they would be benching longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr. In his place, former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will earn the starting nod.

Carr and the Raiders have played below the high expectations that were placed on them heading into the 2022 campaign. Now in Week 17, the Raiders are 6-9 on the season.

Derek Carr himself has had a fair share of struggles this season. Over 15 games, he has thrown for 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

By sidelining Carr, the team is ensuring his health. By keeping him healthy, his contract will not become fully guaranteed and he could be easier to trade.

With the Raiders choosing to bench Carr, many believe that the two sides will part ways in the offseason. Carr happens to be on a team-friendly deal which would make it possible to move on with ease. Either a trade or an all-out release could be in his future.

If the two sides do indeed part ways, the Raiders will find themselves in the quarterback market. Through either trade, free agency, or the draft, they could have a large selection of options. But some may make more sense than others. Here are five quarterbacks the Raiders could target after benching Derek Carr.

5. Baker Mayfield

Former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield could prove to be an intriguing option for teams around the NFL during the offseason.

Following a turbulent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. He appeared in seven games with the team while earning seven starts.

With the Panthers, Mayfield struggled to find success. He threw for 1,313 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Ultimately, the Panthers benched Mayfield. Eventually, the veteran quarterback was granted a release, leading to him joining the Los Angeles Rams. In the three games that he has appeared in, he has looked like a different quarterback.

Over his three appearances, Mayfield has thrown for 571 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Based on how he has played since arriving in Los Angeles, Mayfield will likely have another shot to earn a starting job in the offseason. The Raiders could look to give him an opportunity.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks to hit free agency in the offseason. Based on how he played in 2022, he could have an option of starting jobs to pick from.

Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers seemed destined to go their separate ways at the start of the season. But when starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury, it was Garoppolo who the team turned to.

In the 11 games that Garoppolo took the field in 2022, the 49ers offense was efficient. He threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while recording a 7-3 record.

A broken foot ended Garoppolo’s season early. But he will be back and ready to go come 2023. If the Raiders are looking for a proven starter, Garoppolo could be just that. He has proven that he can run an offense, and the Raiders already have all the necessary skill players to be successful.

3. Will Levis

With just two games remaining, and the Raiders having a 6-9 record, they will likely be among the first teams to pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If the season ended today, they would have the ninth overall pick. But with two games remaining, they could potentially pick as high as third overall. This could give them their pick from a solid incoming quarterback class. Kentucky’s Will Levis could be a solid option.

Levis has shined in his two seasons at Kentucky. And he has done enough to possibly be the first quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

Over the past two seasons, Levis has taken the field in 24 total games. He has been strong through the air and on the ground. In total, Levis has thrown for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while serving as the Kentucky QB1. On the ground, he has added 269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2022, Levis regressed some in terms of his total productions. During his junior season in 2021, he was able to stuff the stat sheet. While he didn’t do the same this season, he has still left his mark. Based on what he has shown, he could become the next face of the Raiders.

2. Anthony Richardson

Much like Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is among the most explosive quarterbacks in college football. And to the shock of many, he opted to enter the NFL draft.

Richardson may not be ready to start from day one, but he has all of the potential to be an elite quarterback at the next level.

Expectations were sky-high for Richardson heading into 2022 following the potential that he showed in 2021. In his first and only year as the QB1, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson is maybe the most athletic quarterback in this year’s class. Between his size and speed, he can stretch the field himself. NFL defenses will struggle with slowing him down, making him a threat on any given play.

If the Raiders are looking for a long-term investment at the quarterback position, Anthony Richardson could be who they turn to.

1. Tom Brady

Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could be the most intriguing name on the list. And he may also be the most unlikely.

Brady, now in his third season with the Buccaneers, has struggled in ways that he hasn’t in the past. The 45-year-old quarterback has thrown for 4,178 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on the season.

Now, nearing the end of his 23rd NFL season, Brady is attempting to lead the Buccaneers to the postseason. But following this season, he is set to hit free agency. After nearly joining the Raiders before the 2020 season, Brady could now head to Las Vegas.

With a star in Davante Adams already on the roster and a strong defense in place, this Raiders team is built to win now. If they want to give it one more shot before trading away pieces, Brady could be the perfect option.