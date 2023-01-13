Many expected that at least three Las Vegas Raiders players would earn a 2022 NFL All-Pro selection, but in the end, only two such talents made the roster.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs were named to the 2022 All-Pro First-Team on Friday. Adams garnered 26 first-place votes, while Jacobs tallied 42 such votes. The veteran wideout finished regular season play ranking in the top five in multiple stats, including receptions (100). On the other hand, Jacobs took home the rushing title for this season after logging 1,653 rushing yards over 17 games played.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was a notable omission from the All-Pro roster. Crosby capped off his campaign by ranking in the top five in several stats, including quarterbacks hits (35). The versatile pass rusher was also as reliable as could be for Las Vegas, as he not only took part in every single regular season game for the second straight year, but he also led the team in snaps played on the defensive side of the ball with an astounding 1,085. Duron Harmon (1,078) was the only other player on the team who featured in at least 1,0oo snaps on defense over the year.

Still, Crosby’s formidable play over the past months was not enough to earn him back-to-back All-Pro nods, which surely would have been quite a feat for him.

After the All-Pro rosters were announced on Friday, Adams took to Twitter to react to not only earning an All-Pro nod for the third time in his career but also to Crosby being “brutally snubbed.”

“Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their All-Pro nods!” Adams wrote. “Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great.”

Crosby received 29 total All-Pro votes, which ranked at fifth among all edge rushers. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (148) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (148) were the only edge rushers to tally 100-plus votes in the 2022 AP All-Pro voting.

Overall, Crosby has recorded 37.5 sacks in 66 regular season contests played with Las Vegas, including 12.5 over the 2022 campaign.