Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be a part of the Raiders’ process.

Ultimately, it seems like the franchise is warming up to the idea of a future without Derek Carr, who was benched in favor of Jarred Stidham after a particularly rough stretch that saw him fire nine interceptions in a five-game period.

Carr, who signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract with the Raiders in April of 2022, would have $40.4 million in salary become fully guaranteed on February 15.

The franchise would need to find a Derek Carr trade partner before then.

Carr, 31, has made three Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the Raiders, finishing third in the NFL MVP voting in 2016.

There was a belief that Carr and the Raiders were on the rise after making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last year.

With a new offensive-minded head coach in Josh McDaniels and a shiny new weapon in close friend and star receiver Davante Adams, expectations were high.

But the Raiders limped to a 6-11 finish.

It will be interesting to see how the Derek Carr trade market plays out, given the fact that there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the league.

One thing is for sure.

Changes are coming in Las Vegas.