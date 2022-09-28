Derek Carr ripped apart by Dan Orlovsky amid lack of targets for Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be improved this year. They brought back the same offense but added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams and Raiders QB Derek Carr lit college football on fire together at Fresno State. It was believed that connection would pick right up in Las Vegas. That clearly has not happened.

The Raiders are shockingly 0-3 and their offense looks broken. After a huge debut in a Raiders uniform, Adams has been an afterthought in the offense. Many would assume he must be getting doubled, forcing Carr to go elsewhere with the football. But that apparently is not the case.

ESPN’s NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down game film showing the opposite.

Didn’t expect to see the Raiders at 0-3 with their offense struggling. The solution? Get the ball more to Davante Adams. @danorlovsky7 with breakdown 2/2 from today: pic.twitter.com/jMZVbBJhBM — Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) September 27, 2022

“The defense always tells you where to throw the ball. The tape tells me… Derek Carr is purposefully not throwing the ball to Davante Adams” Orlovsky said.

He then went on to break down three specific plays. Based off the defensive look, the ball clearly should be thrown Adams’ way. Not only does Carr go elsewhere with the ball, he doesn’t even look his way. He went on to mention there were a handful of other plays where the same thing happened.

After the loss to the Titans, Derek Carr said that he’s going with the football where his head coach wants him to go with the ball. Josh McDaniels was known as an offensive guru in New England. But one has to wonder how much of that was McDaniels and how much of it was Tom Brady.

It’s one thing if the defense dictates the ball should go elsewhere. But when it dictates it should go to Adams, and he is Davante Adams, the ball damn well better go to him.