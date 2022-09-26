Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are off to a tough 0-3 start and frustrations are starting to boil over inside the franchise.

The Raiders fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday 24-22, making them the only team in the NFL to remain winless on the season.

Josh McDaniels is in his first season as head coach for the Raiders and expectations were high after the signing of Devante Adams and his pairing with Derek Carr. But things have not gone the way McDaniels and the Raiders have envisioned.

After a lengthy closed-door meeting with team owner Mark Davis, Josh McDaniels sounded off about the Raiders slow start to the season.

“Nobody likes losing,” McDaniels said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “We all feel sh***y.”

The losing bug has hit the Raiders hard. The good thing is that they aren’t losing games in blowouts; they are losing very close games. They’ve lost their three games by a combined 13 points, including last week’s overtime loss to the Cardinals.

McDaniels and the Raiders clearly aren’t utilizing Devante Adams to his potential. This week, he only had five receptions for 36 yards, and last week, he only had two receptions for 12 yards. He was frustrated as well.

“I am frustrated and angry. I expect more,” Adams said, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “It’s not easy to win in this league, we know that … but we expect more and we’ll do it better as we move forward.”

Derek Carr had an OK game for the Raiders, but it wasn’t enough. He was 26-44 with 303 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He sounded off during the postgame.

“We have to be better, and if we’re not we’re going to have a sucky feeling after every game,” Carr said. “You try your best to do it the right way in practice, and if you don’t do it right in practice, you can’t expect it to go right in the game … I think just the overall feeling of losing is what breaks my heart.”

The road doesn’t get easier ahead for the Raiders. Their next two games are against AFC West opponents Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, which could be two losses based on the way they’re playing. Josh McDaniels and the Raiders need to get their act together and win at least one of these games and get a winning streak going if they have any hope of getting to the postseason.